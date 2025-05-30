Petitcodiac - สล็อตเว็บตรง API สล็อต ลิขสิทธิ์แท้ 100% รับวอเลท

Petitcodiac Riverkeeper is a Canadian registered charity and a non-profit environmental organisation dedicated to the protection and the restoration of the Petitcodiac River system and the Shepody Bay estuary, a 3,000 km2 watershed located at the headwaters of the Inner Bay of Fundy in southeastern New-Brunswick.

As Canada’s first chapter of an influential network of over 180 Waterkeeper organizations worldwide, Petitcodiac Riverkeeper is part of a powerful movement fighting for the restoration and the protection of rivers all over the world.